Sony will reveal the PS5 “when the time is right”

What we know about the PlayStation 5 so far is a great big fat something. We know it’s going to have a solid state drive so that loading screens can be take out back and put to sleep with a shotgun blast to the face. We know of some of the games that’ll be launching on it, such as Outriders. But right now? We’ve got nary a clue as to what it’ll look like, what other special features it’ll have and just how much KY jelly we’ll need when the final price is announced for it.

That’s nothing that a reveal event couldn’t fix though! The clock is ticking though, and the fans are getting hungry for concrete details from Sony on what the future of gaming holds in store for them.In a recent financial earning’s call, Sony’s Hiroki Totoki, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer explained that the date for a PS5 reveal “will not change” and will pop up in a similar manner to the PlayStation 4’s grand unveiling. “It’s very difficult to really discuss this timing-wise,” Totoki said.

But as of today, we will provide the guidance at a time period which is comparable to the past. So we will not change the time schedule. Of course, we would definitely like to increase the base to prepare for the next generation of the product, but there is very little that I can discuss about the future generation of the console today. But when the time is right, we will disclose the new product.

If you’re looking to time travel, Sony’s original reveal of the PlayStation 4 came way WAY back in the dark ages of February 2013 in a lengthy two-hour event that went on and on and on and on and on…Sorry, I was getting press conference PTSD there. If you need something to help you fall asleep tonight, here’s a blast from the past:

There are still ten days left until February ends, and my money is on Sony using a State of Play livestream to show off their new hardware before the month comes to a close. Hopefully, I’m on the money, because all this waiting is killing me and millions of other fans.

