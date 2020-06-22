Sony’s various game studios have created amazing crossover art for The Last of Us Part II

Years of work, countless hours of burning the midnight oil and an eye focused on pushing the envelope in storytelling haven’t just led to one of the final major hurrahs for the PlayStation 4, but a monumental moment in gaming as well. The Last of Us Part II has been out for a few days by the time you read this, and despite it having a user score review blitzkrieg thrown against it, it’s currently on track to be a massive win for developer Naughty Dog.

A feat that should and is being celebrated by the other studios who happen to share a Sony label with Naughty Dog. Over on Twitter, studios such as Sucker Punch, SCE Japan, Bend Studio and God of War’s Cory Barlog decided to send some fan art high fives towards the team behind The Last of Us Part II for a job well done:

God of War director Cory Barlog pulled a full Stand by Me reference with his tweet. And now I want to see these two franchises cross over:

“I will never have friends like the ones I have with PlayStation. Jesus, does anyone?”



Huzzah my @Naughty_Dog friends. What you have done is nothing short of astonishing. It made me tense, anxious, excited, sad and jealous I didn’t make it.



Proud of you.❤️



Image: Luke Berliner pic.twitter.com/izZSeHT3Qu — Cory Balrog 🖖 (@corybarlog) June 19, 2020

Here’s Bend Studio, giving a hitchhiking thumbs up through Days Gone Protagonist Deacon St John towards Ellie as she proves that nature still has the best horsepower:

Congratulations to all of our friends over at @Naughty_Dog on the long-awaited release of #TheLastofUsPartII! Mind if we hitch a ride? #TLOU2 #DaysGone pic.twitter.com/ao71x8yhrr — Bend Studio #DaysGone (@BendStudio) June 19, 2020

Having also cracked out a 10/10 winner recently, Dreams studio Media Molecule made some sweet animation using their incredibly versatile game:

From everyone at Media Molecule, congratulations to @Naughty_Dog on launch day! This art piece was created by our Art Director, Kareem Ettouney, in #DreamsPS4. #MadeInDreams



💖🌺 pic.twitter.com/3f78pn3SY4 June 19, 2020

Ahead of the launch of Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch was in a musical mood as Jin Sakai joined Ellie for an impromptu jam session:

A gigantic and well-deserved CONGRATULATIONS to our friends at @Naughty_Dog on the launch of #TheLastofUsPartII today! We can't wait to play all weekend!



(art by Sucker Punch artist @EdwardPun1!) pic.twitter.com/MmGgwuZT08 — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 July 17 (@SuckerPunchProd) June 19, 2020

And lastly, SCE Japan kept the love alive with their incorrigible apes. Better watch out for that fella to the left by the way:

For a game that drives home a very important point about revenge, violence and the damaging trauma of living life consumed by hatred, it’s nice to see The Last of Us Part II responsible for something more light-hearted and positive.

