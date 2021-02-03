South Africa has not one but two players in the 2021 FIFAe Club World Cup!

I’m not one for esports, it has just never been my thing. I dabbled in some competitive Overwatch here and there and tried to follow the Rocket League scene but none of it stuck. Yet that doesn’t mean I can’t respect and appreciate success in the field, especially when that success is homegrown and shows the world what South Africa has to offer.

Julio “Beast” Bianchi and Kaylan “Kaylan” Moodley, playing under Goliath Gaming, will be the first South Africans to ever represent South Africa at the FIFAe Club World Cup finals. It’s a remarkable achievement for both players; seeing South African esports players flourish is just so exciting.

The FIFAe Club World Cup is considered to be one of the most prestigious events in the footaball game’s competitive scene. The actual tournament hosts 42 teams from six different Zones around the world. The prize pool for this particular tournament is nothing to turn your nose up at either as the total amount of prize money comes to $245,000. First place will net the winners a healthy chunk of that, bringing in $32,000 while second place will net $10,000 which is obviously what the South African players are looking to achieve.

“Being the first team in South Africa to qualify for a major FIFA event of this nature is a big honour. It’s also an amazing opportunity for gamers in SA to have been able to compete in official FIFA qualifiers for a spot in the FIFAe Club World Cup finals, and we hope South Africa will be provided with more official FIFA qualifiers like this in future. Kaylan and I will be working extremely hard over the next few weeks to ensure we are as prepared as possible for the finals – to make our family, friends and gaming community proud, and to fly that SA flag high,” says Julio “Beast” Bianchi.

“It’s very exciting to have qualified for a global FIFA event of this nature and I’m really looking forward to competing alongside my good friend, Julio. We’re confident in our ability individually and as a team, and intend on doing are absolute best in the finals. We hope to make South Africa proud and hopefully we can bring it home come February 26th and 27th,” echoed Kaylan “Kaylan” Moodley.

You’ll be able to watch the finals of the FIFAe Club World Cup on Twitch as it takes place between 24-28 February 2021.

