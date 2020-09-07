Spelunky will drop on PC on 29 September

The sequel to one of the best games of all time, Spelunky, is so close you can almost smell the tunnel erosion and sweaty palms of players terrified that they’re on the verge of a massive success only to be met by a stray bomb or some other devilish trap. Spelunky is, arguably, the game that kicked off the modern rogue-like craze and is probably held in the highest regard out of everyone that’s given the genre a whirl. Years in development, the follow up to Derek Yu’s excellent first outing in the space is ever so close for PS4 players but while we knew that release date, the PC release was a little more mysterious.

We have a date! #Spelunky2 is coming to Steam on September 29. Wishlist the game here to get a notification as soon as it releases:https://t.co/c6WKBfDRsh



The walls are shifting once again…! 🍆 pic.twitter.com/MUIo5E01sv — Derek Yu (@mossmouth) September 4, 2020

Until now, that is. While Spelunky 2 will be launching on PS4 on 15 September the PC version of the game will arrive exactly two weeks after on 29 September. Yu made the announcement on Twitter this morning, saying… well, just saying that the game was launching on 29 September. There’s nothing much else to that, honestly. What, you want every tweet to be some kind of secret announcement of something huge? Grow up, that’s not how the real world works. You have to accept this.

While Spelunky, and presumably it’s sequel, are games known for the bounty of secrets stored within their underground confines, I doubt Derek Yu’s Twitter account follows the same track. It is nice to know that PC players won’t have to wait too long to get their fix of what, I’m really hoping, will be a tremendous game.

