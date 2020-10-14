Spider-Man: Miles Morales has no loading screens at all on PS5

There’s a month to go until the PlayStation 5 deals with a spider infestation, albeit one that doesn’t require a lighter, several cans of hairspray, and a decent alibi when the fire department rocks up to find a smoldering kill it with fire crater. Sony and Insomniac have been detailing for a while now how its spin-off to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man will make good use of the PS5’s next-gen technology, but what does that really mean in a practical sense?

Well for starters, fast travel is going to be properly fast. According to a new Game Informer story on the game, there are no loading screens whatsoever, when you’re using fast travel. Fare thee well, quirky subway scenes that showed Spidey mingling with regular New Yorkers, we barely knew thee. The game will also arrive with two graphical modes: A performance mode that runs at 60FPS, while the more impressive Fidelity Mode caps the action to 30FPS.









The sacrifice of silky-smooth web-slinging is well worth it though, as the 4K resolution game gets ray tracing, other visual enhancements, and presumably improved puddles that you can still hear the dank side of the net screaming about to this day. Miles is also a touch bit sloppier in his animations, to highlight how he still a few steps behind the more seasoned and experienced Peter Parker who’ll be his mentor in the game.

Insomniac is stressing that Miles’ adventure is more than just a quick reskin with new textures, as there’ll be brand new gameplay elements that emphasise just how differently New York’s newest webhead feels in comparison to the original wallcrawler, while also dealing with his own unique rogues gallery.

This all depends on which version you buy on old-gen though, as Sony has weaved a tangled web so far regarding upgrades from PS4 to PS5.

Last Updated: