Spider-Man PS4 save-games won’t transfer to the PS5 remaster

I’m looking forward to the next generation of Sony consoles, primarily because they’re kicking off with the best game possible: A brand new chapter of web-slinging action, starring the sensational Peter Parker protégé Miles Morales as the amazing wallcrawler. Last week’s Sony showcase revealed more gameplay for web spin-off, the visuals look amazing, and yes I’m down like a homicidal clown for battling hooligans who look like they’re ready for the mother of all dubstep concerts.

If you’re feeling the same way, and you haven’t played Insomniac’s first Spider-Man game because your parents didn’t love you, then good news! The ultimate edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales will include a remastered version of the web-slinging masterpiece, while PS4 owners will be able to get a free upgrade.

Here’s the catch, delivered via Green Goblin fedex mail: Your save-game from the PS4 version won’t carry over to PS5. This is both good and bad…and then really bad. Good because the 2018 game is a bloody marvel (pun intended because I’m not a coward), bad because it also means I’ll have to replay those awful Mary Jane and Miles stealth sections again and oh dear lord my heart is not ready for those other emotional shock-moments from the excellent story again.

Saves won’t transfer from the original game to the Remaster September 20, 2020

Other than that, the remaster of Spider-Man brings a lot of upgraded goodness to the table, in a chunky 105GB download size. 4K visuals, ray tracing, and various performance modes across two games are the main reasons why your fancy new PS5 SSD will be filling up pretty quickly on November 12.

Last Updated: