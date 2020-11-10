Spider-Man Remastered will let you transfer your PS4 save to PS5 later this month

Miles Morales may be the headline act of Sony’s PS5 launch game offerings, but there’s still a ton of love out there for the original arachnid-themed hero of a thousand adjectives. 2018’s Spider-Man game is still Marvel storytelling at its very best, but if you were looking to enjoy slinging a few webs across New York City with extra graphical bells and whistles, then you probably weren’t keen on replaying the entire story all over again. Because dammit my heart can’t take those emotional moments again. Insomniac, you absolute monsters what with your ability to make me…feel.

There is good news though! Having presumably struck a deal with Mephisto and sacrificed a few interns in the process, Insomniac has found a way for PS4 players to export their save file to PS5. “We have heard you,” Insomniac tweeted. “In an upcoming update for #SpiderManPS4, we will add the ability to export your save to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.”

That’s good news, as is the reveal of not one but three next-generation Spider-Man costumes that are being added to Peter Parker’s wardrobe. The costume from the first Marc Webb-directed Spider-Man film and the new Armoured Advanced suit all look great, but my eyeballs have been blown apart by the Arachnid Rider costume which goes full Kamen Rider with its Tokusatsu stylings. Just look at them!

For those of you who haven’t experienced the 2018 game, I envy you. Insomniac created the best web-slinging adventure since 2010’s Shattered Dimensions on ye olde Xbox 360 and PS3, and this remastered version will add crisper graphics, Peter Parker facelifts, and controversy-proof puddles. Adaptive trigger and haptic feedback features should also make Spider-Man and the Miles Morales webspin-off (heh) feel that much better in action.

And with some solid reviews so far, I’m hyped for this to be a first taste of PlayStation next-gen power. As for the update that will allow for save data transfers? That’ll be out later in the month.

