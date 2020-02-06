Stasis developer The Brotherhood’s new game Beautiful Desolation looks incredible in latest trailer

Hot off the success of their last game Stasis, The Brotherhood has announced their latest project will be launching very soon indeed.

Stasis was a game that came crashing through the wall in 2015, taking everyone by surprise, and leaving quite the impression on everyone that played it. The intricately crafted isometric sci-fi horror game impressed a lot of people with it’s incredibly atmospheric environments, well-designed puzzles and a story that wasn’t half bad to boot. Now in 2020, South African developer, The Brotherhood, is trying their hand at isometric point-and-click adventure games once again as they’ve just unveiled their latest project, Beautiful Desolation, in a brand new gameplay trailer.

Development on Beautiful Desolation started back in 2016, and after a successful Kickstarter campaign and it seems to be taking plenty of cues from Stasis. As explained by The Brotherhood:

“Your surroundings hold echoes of a desolate past, and glimpses of a dark future that has yet to be written by your actions” as you play as Dr. Mark Leslie searching for his brother in a ravaged, post-apocalyptic future “ruled by highly advanced technologies which are both revered and reviled”.

After posting the trailer to Reddit, the developers have confirmed that Beautiful Desolation will still play like a point-and-click adventure game but will follow a less linear narrative. There will be puzzles, a codex of creatures and plants to fill in and plenty of conversations with a cast of unique characters. Just what every adventure game needs.

While all we have is a single trailer to go on, for the time being, I think Beautiful Desolation is already looking like a mighty fine experience. No solid release date has been confirmed but the game’s Kickstarter page does mention an “end of February” release. It will be launching on Steam and GOG with no announcement regarding console ports at this point in time.

Last Updated: