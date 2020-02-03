Steam just broke a two year record for the most concurrent users

There’s something damn impressive numbers about numbers, and Steam may have just earned themselves a rare Ron Simmons GIF with the latest figures that they posted on the weekend. Sunday may have been the busiest day ever for the digital gaming platform, as the SteamDB reported that a peak of 18,801,944 players occurred at 6:20am PST on the holiest of days:

.@Steam has broken its record for most concurrently online users that was held for two years. Previous record was 18,537,490 users. It's still increasing!



But there's about 1 million less players actually in-game (≈5.8mil vs ≈7mil two years ago).https://t.co/D6WDHbz0B4 — Steam Database (@SteamDB) February 2, 2020

Which as I mentioned before, is a number worthy of this:

That’s a two year record broken right there, as Steam’s highest concurrent player session was previously broken on January 14 in 2018 with 18,537,490 players. So what was everyone playing? A few surprises on this front, with old favourites dominating the top ten:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Dota 2 PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Grand Theft Auto V Monster Hunter: World Rainbow Six Siege Destiny 2 ARK: Survival Evolved Football Manager 2020 Team Fortress 2

Here’s the catch: While Steam may have seen a massive spike in users at that particular point in time, the number of them actually playing games were down by a fair amount. SteamDB says that 5,956,978 players were busy jamming in Destiny 2 and Football Manager 2020 as opposed to January 2018’s spike which had seven million active players during the peak. Which probably points to a lot of bot traffic. Probably.

Even with the Epic Games Store and a whole host of other launchers taking a share of the gaming pie, Valve is still in a comfortable spot in the grand scheme of things, with their dominance likely to continue for many more years before they start nervously tugging at their collar.

Last Updated: