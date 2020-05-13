Stop panicking, the PS5 is still scheduled to hit its initial holiday release

With all the delays and cancellations happening as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, it makes sense that some folks would be more than a little antsy about the release of the PlayStation 5. Announced to be dropping in the holiday season of 2020, or the end of the year if you’re not into all that marketing lingo, Sony wants everyone to just relax. The PlayStation 5 is fine, all it’s games are doing well and everything is going according to plan. Which is perhaps a bit of a longshot given that I doubt COVID-19 was part of Sony’s grand plan for their next-gen console but it’s still nice to know that everything is still chugging along. For now, at least.

During a presentation that followed the release of its 2019 financial reports, Sony confirmed that no delays were expected for the PlayStation 5 while also highlighting how their gaming business was still performing well which should make sense given that the last few years have been real bangers for the PlayStation 4. In the same presentation, Sony stated that “PlayStation 5 on track for launch in this holiday season,” and “no major issues in game software development at this point,” going on to elaborate that despite the setbacks of the pandemic, the PS5 was still on track for launch.

Regarding the launch of the PlayStation 5, although factors such as employees working from home and restrictions on international travel have presented some challenges in regards to part of the testing process and the qualifications of production lines, development is progressing with the launch of the console scheduled for the 2020 holiday season.

What’s encouraging to see is that while Sony’s music and pictures have taken a knock in the past year, given extreme delays in manufacturing and distribution, their gaming business has continued to bring in huge wads of cash for the company. So that means everyone can stop worrying about the next generation of Sony consoles because it looks like everything is going to be fine. Stay calm and don’t panic!

Last Updated: