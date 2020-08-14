Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and WB Games Montreal’s Batman game will be revealed on August 22

If you’re a fan of dodgy black ops mercenaries with implanted explosives being forced to bite off far more than they could ever chew, do I have some good news for you! With DC FanDome around the corner, developer Rocksteady is finally ready to show off what its been working on for the last couple of years.

Officially confirmed last week and double-officially finalised in the title department, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have its own dedicated panel next on August 22, at 1.30pm ET. In good ol’ CET, that works out to a not too shabby 19:30PM. It’s not the only game that’ll be shown off though, as after a tortorous period of teasing, Batman: Arkham Origins developer Warner Bros. Montreal will also reveal their game.

That panel will take place on the same day, at 8pm ET. Timezone conversion to our neck of the woods, you’ll need to set your alarm clocks to 2AM for when you can see the game shown off and shout “FINALLY.” Is it a Court of Owls game starring the entire Bat-Family? I hope so, I truly do bat-buddy.

