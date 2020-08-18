Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will let you kill Aquaman according to rumours

Rocksteady’s headed back to the DC Universe in the near future, but with a twist this time. After crafting the definitive Batman experience, Rocksteady has turned their gaze towards the seedier side of DC Comics. Black Ops hoodlums kept under control with the promise of freedom and a bomb in their necks not going off should they disobey orders, the Suicide Squad is a tool of expendable soldiers sent in to do the impossible.

Like murder most of the Justice League.

Officially revealed not too long ago, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be shown off at DC Fandome this weekend. Having been kept mostly under wraps since development began, Rocksteady’s ship has had a few leaks along the way. In pure my uncle works at Nintendo rumour-mongering, here’s a fresh batch of hearsay regarding the game and just what you’ll be doing exactly in it. Take a super-sized pinch of salt with this list:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a co-op game with RPG elements.

The main goal is either assassinate or capture the the seven members of the Justice League, who are comparable to raid bosses in strength.

Superman, Wonder Woman and The Flash cannot be killed, only captured.

The Justice League is made up of Superman, Wonder Woman,The Flash, Green Lantern, Aquaman, Red Robin and Cyborg.

No Batman, because Warner Bros. doesn’t want their golden goose shown off as a punching bag.

Martian Manhunter will be added in a future update.

Playable characters in the Suicide Squad include Deadshot,Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Cheetah, Bane, Poison Ivy, Scarecrow and Gorilla Grodd.

Red Hood will also be added, but as a PlayStation exclusive character.

Current release date is late 2021 or early 2022, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PC and Google Stadia.

Sounds…plausible. The idea of strapping on Deadshot’s signature wrist-blasters and unloading them into Superman’s bulletproof face sounds exactly like my cup of villainous tea, and there is precedent for this kind of super-powered brouhaha. The Suicide Squad have gone up against the Justice League in the past, whether it be in comic books or television. In the 2000s, Justice League Unlimited devoted an entire season to the dismantling of the League through the machinations of the Cadmus organisation.

There’s only one way to find out just how right or wrong these rumours are, and that’s at DC Fandome this weekend.

You can keep up with all of the madness, through our dedicated DC Fandome hub.

Last Updated: