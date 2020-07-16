Summer Games Done Quick 2020 has released its schedule, kicks off with Demon’s Souls

In the midst of the world seemingly on the verge of perpetual collapse, there are always folks that seek to bring some joy, relief and distraction to those that so desperately need it. Games Done Quick, an organisation that raises money for various charities through the hosting of speed-run festivals, was out there doing good work before the world was plagued by a, well…plague. While Awesome Games Done Quick successfully went off without a hitch in January of this year, Summer Games Done Quick isn’t as lucky. Thus, the festival will be held as an online event from 16 August to 23 August and the schedule has been formally announced.

Some highlights for this years SGDQ include a Demon’s Souls run to kick things off, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, the original Alone in the Dark, Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition and Baba Is You. It’s a great line up with the expected return of the Nintendo Entertainment System block for all those old school gamers and even a Sonic The Hedgehog block for folks that enjoy bad games! We’ve got the full schedule linked here, pulled from the official Games Done Quick website, so you can peruse and set your calendars accordingly. Here’s a quick highlight list of games that’ll be shown over the weekend as well:

Demon’s Souls

Streets of Rage 4

Arcade Mania

Rayman Legends

Shovel Knight: King of Cards

Super Mario Odyssey

Secret of Mana

Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Batman: Arkham City

