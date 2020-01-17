Support devastated Australian wildlife (and get nearly 30 games) with the Humble Australia Fire Relief Bundle

I haven’t bought a bundle from Humble in roughly forever. Once a thing I bought religiously to pad my backlog with stuff I never got around to playing, I stopped buying from them because I realised I was accruing stacks of games I’d never get around to playing.
Here’s a bundle I can’t help but support though. Humble launched the Humble Australia Fire Relief Bundle, and as it says on the tin, all proceeds will go to help with rehabilitation after the devastating fires that have ravaged large parts of Australia, leaving over a billion animals dead, and many suffering. According to the BBC’s extensive pictorial guide to the devastation, “an estimated 10 million hectares (100,000 sq km or 15.6 million acres) of bush, forest and parks across Australia has burned.”
29 developers have banded together to offer up their wares as part of the bundle, which sells for $25 – or more if you’re feeling generous. The fee can be split across any of three especially worthy charity organisations: The World Wildlife Fund, WIRES (NSW Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service), and RSPCA Australia (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). All proceeds go to said charities. At the time of writing, gamers have raised $392,723.21 for Australian wildlife – which is more than half the amount that the world’s richest man, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, has thrown in.
Here’re the games you’ll get for your donation:
- Void Bastards
- Hollow Knight
- Armello
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 + Australia Paint Pack DLC
- Duck Game
- Hand of Fate 2
- Paradigm
- Crawl
- The Adventure Pals
- Regular Human Basketball
- Satellite Reign
- Hacknet + Hacknet Labyrinths DLC
- Mr. Shifty
- Primal Carnage: Extinction
- Assault Android Cactus+
- Frog Detective
- Framed Collection
- Think of the Children
- Feather
- Tower of Guns
- Rising Dusk
- Death Squared
- Paperbark
- Quest of Dungeons
- The Stillness of the Wind
- The Gardens Between
- Paper Fire Rookie
- Masquerade: The Baubles of Doom
- Machinarium
It’s worth it for Hollow Knight and Void Bastards alone, so everything else is just gravy. You can grab the bundle here.
Last Updated: January 17, 2020