Surprise! Seven of the top ten selling games of the 2010s were Call of Duty

Another year, another Call of Duty as the saying goes whenever we reach that crunch period of our latest trip around the life-giving burning plasma discharges from our favourite star. The thing is, you can’t deny the cultural impact of Call of Duty and how it has managed to maintain its momentum not just through a few sequels, but an entire decade of action.

Easily the biggest franchise on the planet, that bold claim was verified, stamped and delivered to inboxes today with the latest data from The NPD Group who did some number crunching. According to the industry analysts who looked at every platform that games had been released on in the last decade (Even Ouya, probably), Activision’s blockbuster series dominated the charts and claimed seven of the top ten spots overall. Here’s the full rankings list starting from number one:

Grand Theft Auto 5 (Take-Two Interactive) Call of Duty: Black Ops (Activision Blizzard) Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 (Activision Blizzard) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard) Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (Activision Blizzard) Call of Duty: Ghosts (Activision Blizzard) Red Dead Redemption 2 (Take-Two Interactive) Call of Duty: WWII (Activision Blizzard) Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Activision Blizzard) Minecraft (Microsoft)

To be fair, these numbers are all based on US sales and overall dollars earned, but it’s likely a fairly accurate representation globally as well. Long story short, Call of Duty did gangbusters this decade. Unless we’re talking about Infinite Warfare, Advanced Warfare or the recently released Modern Warfare. Points to the last entry there, as Modern Warfare still cleaned up at the video game box office and was still the top-selling game of 2019 in the US of A.

US NPD SW – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the best-selling game in the U.S. for the 3rd consecutive month since its Oct launch, and is the best-selling game of the year. This is the 11th consecutive year that Call of Duty has been the year's best-selling franchise. pic.twitter.com/DcigKikUFH January 16, 2020

Even though that trio of Call of Duty didn’t make the top ten, Activision is handling their lack of being slightly less successful pretty well:

Still, what a decade! Guns, psychopaths, more guns, cowboys, still more guns, blocks and wow much surprise even more guns dominated the sales charts. Will the 2020s be any different? Unlikely, because GTA Online will still be on top when those numbers are crunched in 2030. Probably.

