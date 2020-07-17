Teens are dancing to their own beat in this trailer for Netflix’s Work It

Everyone has those hobbies and activities that they feel define them. For many people who frequent this site, it is gaming, comic books or movies, while others prefer expressing themselves through various other sporting or leisure endeavours. Dancing has always been one of those popular past times that not only appeals to many people but seems to make for great sequences in movies, which is perhaps why studios keep coming back to it. That and they can get an extra thirty minutes out of an empty script by filling it with great dance choreography instead.

Now in the spirit of previous dancing films like Save the Last Dance, Step Up, and Center Stage, comes Netflix’s own take on the genre called Work It. And much like those other movies, this film focuses on a group of teenagers as it follows a young Quinn Ackerman (Sabrina Carpenter) who has a dream of dancing on stage in competitions. When the admission to the college of her dreams requires her performance in a dance competition to be included on her resume, Quinn compiles a group of (somewhat clumsy) misfits to compete against their high school’s national champions — if only so that they can learn how to dance.

There doesn’t appear to be anything special about this movie. Its story is pretty routine and the movie will likely rise and fall depending on how much people enjoy the dancing on display rather than the story itself. It just looks like one of those movies that Netflix needs to make to keep their catalogue full rather than win over new viewers.

Work It also stars Keiynan Lonsdale, Michelle Buteau, Lisa Koshy, Jordan Fisher and Naomi Snieckus. The film is written by Alison Peck and directed by Laura Terruso. Work It releases on 27 August 2020.

