Tekken 7, Frostpunk and Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet are coming to Xbox Game Pass in January

You know, the real tragedy here is that I just bought Tekken 7 two weeks ago during the holiday break. Oh well! C’est la vie! Back to the main story, we could wax lyrical all day about just how much value one gets from a monthly subscription to Xbox Game Pass. The library is an absolute unit of good games right now, not only from indie darlings but also from plenty of big name publishers who seem to be more than happy to have some of their biggest titles claim a new audience through the service.

More games coming to @XboxGamePass in January. See the list of titles and dates they’ll be added here: https://t.co/bnkPcLQU6J pic.twitter.com/f2q1l1Jmvk — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) January 7, 2020

That service looks set to expand once again when a trio of new titles rotate in later this month: Frostpunk and Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet on January 09, and Tekken 7 on January 16. I’ve intimate with two of those three games, with the Xbox version of Frostpunk being an especially terrific adaptation of the PC strategy game for console:

Without skipping a beat from the original PC game, Frostpunk’s console port is a slick and efficient strategy game of misery and compromise in the coldest apocalypse. You could say it’s the cold standard in console strategy.

As for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet? The only thing I know about it is that the source material is pure comfort junk food for anime fans and also fantastic fodder for an abridged series so have fun with this barely-related segue:

And then there’s Tekken 7! Easily one of the best King of the Iron Fist tournament games, Bandai Namco’s latest Tekken is as gorgeous to look at as it is torturous to sit through its excruciatingly long loading screens:

The King of the Iron Fist may feel rusty in its sparse selection of story and offline offerings, but the real magic is found online where its arcade spirit keeps it not only alive but also relevant for a wider connected community from across the globe.

There you have it, another tempting selection of games to play, for a bargain price on Xbox Game Pass.

