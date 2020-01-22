Telltale’s The Walking Dead has officially returned to Steam

After the implosion of the development studio in 2018, The Walking Dead was delisted later that same year only to return to the storefront later this week.

The seemingly never-ending saga of The Walking Dead seems to have just concluded in a way that was as sudden and unexpected as the events that kicked all this drama off. I’m not talking about the TV show but rather the fate of Telltale’s The Walking Dead franchise, a series hit resoundingly hard when Telltale Games announced that it would be closing down permanently in 2018. Alongside the cancellation of the final season of the game, despite the first of the four episodes having already been released, The Walking Dead games were all removed from Steam forcing people to resort to purchasing a boxed copy or, at the very extreme, piracy.

Epic Games did eventually come along and offered up the completed fourth season, alongside a full collection of the games, but there was no word on whether or not the beloved series would return to Steam.

Which all seems about to change as Skybound Games, who purchased the rights to Telltale’s The Walking Dead after the company fell through, has announced that they will be returning the games back to their original home later this week.

The Walking Dead Season 1, Season 2, New Frontier and the Final Season will all be placed back on Steam for the retail price of $15 dollars apiece. Which is a surprisingly steep purchase price given that you can buy The Walking Dead Definitive Edition over on Epic for $22 and that comes with all the DLC, bonus content and graphical improvements. I suppose it appeals to those that are looking for just one game without buying everything else again but it’s still a weird decision.

As much as I know that it’s a relatively small piece of news, I’m also just really pleased to see that The Walking Dead hasn’t been left on the cutting room floor. Having it put back on more storefronts is one of the best ways to maintain interest in a franchise that has one of the best narratives in any game so the more eyes that have an opportunity to see it the better. I also just really like The Walking Dead, sue me.

