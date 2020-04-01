Terraria has now shipped 30 million copies around the world

Sometimes you just have to give yourself time to grow. We all start off mimicking those that came before us, channelling the essence of their success in the hopes that we too might latch onto that winning formula that so many appreciate. Such was the case with Terraria and while I’m sure they’d never admit to it being the truth, we all know that when the game first launched it was trying to desperately emulate the sandbox craft-em-up success story that was Minecraft albeit on a 2D plane.

That was nine years ago, all the way back in 2011, and while the game’s initial inspirations were very obvious that didn’t stop the developers from turning it into its own beast. The game has grown substantially since release, forming an identity of its own in a way that’s actually a little inspiring.

Players have been more than open to these changes as a post from the devs on Terraria’s official forums has confirmed that the game has sold 30 million copies around the world and across a couple generations of hardware. You could buy Terraria on the Nintendo 3DS, that should indicate to you just how versatile this game is. “To say that this floors all of us in regards to the sheer level of support and love you have shown us over the years is a massive understatement. We can only hope to return the favour by continuing to provide amazing gaming experiences for years to come (whether it be on Terraria or future games that we create),” reads the statement from the devs.

Of course they didn’t miss an opportunity to market Terraria as the same post announced a 50% off sale for the game for all of those who somehow haven’t picked it up yet. The sale is running until April 3, so if Terraria is something that looks like it’ll tickle you in the right way maybe now’s a great time to get involved.

