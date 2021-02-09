The CritCast Episode 5: Bobby Kotick’s Plastic Axe is here!

Darryn and I have made the ultimate sacrifice for you folks. Every night we get behind our microphones and talk to one another. I know, it’s a painful chore to imagine taking on but we put ourselves through the meat grinder for you. Of course, we’re in two different cities in completely different provinces but just the thought of being connected via a Discord call is enough to make both of us squirm.

In truth, we both adore recording the CritCast and look forward to it every week! So to show off the fruits of our labour, here’s this week’s episode!

Spotify

YouTube

We delve into a pirate’s bounty of topics, including Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (what a name), Destruction AllStars (also a name), Sony’s (potentially) accidental scarcity marketing strategy, console preservation as visual ASMR and Bobby Kotick’s inability to walk around the Activision offices without a Guitar Hero controller slung over his shoulder. It’s a good time all around, really.

Give us a listen over on Anchor and Spotify! If you enjoy the show, do us a solid and spread it around? We don’t pay to advertise it at all so it’s on you lovely people that we really rely on. Oh, and if you have any questions you’d like us to answer on the show, send me a mail at [email protected]. We want to hear more from you as you push our brains to the limit! I mean… even more to the limit than recording a simple podcast takes on us…

Last Updated: