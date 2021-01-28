Limited edition Monster Hunter: Rise Nintendo Switch is HOT

Monster Hunter: Rise is coming out in just under two months and I couldn’t be more excited. Having playing a load of the demo, it’s clear to me that Capcom has found a way to not only keep long-time fans of the franchise invested but also appeal to a wider audience of newer players. That was the benefit of the success of Monster Hunter: World and a similar attitude was clear taken when developing Rise exclusively for the Switch (at least, for now). While I’m excited to play the full game, what’s got me me even more riled up is the reveal of a limited edition Switch console based on Monster Hunter: Rise and it’s easily the coolest design Nintendo’s ever implemented on its hybrid console.

Fan favourite monster Magnamalo graces the dock of the Switch, emblazoned in a bright gold pattern resembling the iconography of ancient legends pass down through the ages. The back of the actual Switch has symbols pulled directly from the game which also adorn the Joy-Cons. It’s a gorgeous console that comes with a load of Monster Hunter: Rise codes for the game, bonus DLC and all the content you get in the Deluxe Edition.

Oh, then there’s also the Monster Hunter: Rise Pro Controller (sold separately) which features the same imagery just… on a controller. Which isn’t a bad thing at all, they both still look great.

Of course, the scary thing about being hyped up for limited edition consoles is that here on the edge of the world it’s often difficult to source them. Darryn’s busy checking with Nintendo now to confirm whether or not we’ll be getting the console, which is so far confirmed for Japan and Europe.

Update: It’ll be available locally, in case you want to invest in limited edition consoles instead of nonsense like crypto-currencies or pension schemes.

While it’ll likely cost quite a lot to purchase one here, one shudders to think of those import prices.

Last Updated: