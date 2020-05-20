The new Total War: Warhammer 2 DLC will feature an appearance by Henry Cavill…sort of

As I’m sure you’ve been unable to miss in the past few months since the launch of Netflix’s Witcher series, Henry Cavill is a huge dork. Sites across the web have been pumping out content pointing to the fact that Cavill is a huge gamer, to draw in those self-identifying individuals that may feel some kind of bond to a dude so aesthetically perfect he was actually Superman or to paint the man as this quirky enigma who’s so unlike every other Hollywood leading man. Wow, I woke up cynical this morning.

That’s what happens when you drink milk before bed, kids. In any case, following the news that Cavill has spent his pandemic lockdown painting Warhammer miniatures and professing his adoration for the wargaming franchise, the developers of Total War: Warhammer 2 have announced a funny little cameo in the game’s latest update.

Creative Assembly, those chaps behind the Total War: Warhammer 2 game, have announced that their latest DLC update The Warden and the Paunch, due out later this week, will feature a fun little cameo by Henry Cavill. I say cameo, as it’s more like a reference to the actor but it feels too overt to just be that. So an Easter Egg then? Video games are messy. In The Warden and the Paunch, you’ll be able to meet Cavil, Loremaster of Hoeth who has the ability, “White Wolf” which gives him a +15 bonus to large enemies. Feels like a pretty on-the-nose reference to Cavill’s role as Geralt of Rivia, known as The White Wolf, in Netflix’s adaption of The Witcher.

Speaking to PC Gamer, game director Richard Aldridge confirmed the Easter egg was very intentional indeed:

When I saw a certain Mr Cavill mentioned that he enjoys nothing more than firing up Total War: Warhammer or painting a few models in his spare time, I thought it would be fun to somehow inject him into the game, like we have with a number of developers over the years.

Look, it’s not like we needed some kind of confirmation, but it’s still cool to know that it wasn’t just a decision made for a throwaway joke.

