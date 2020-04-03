“The Old Ways” Animated Short marks the start of some exciting changes for Apex Legends

At what point does it become acceptable to say that Respawn is entering the same ballpark as Blizzard in terms of their ability to crank out high-quality animated trailers? It certainly feels like it could be any day as the cinematic shadow dropped last night, titled “The Old Ways”, is absolutely fantastic. Even if you have no interest in Apex Legends, I suggest giving it a watch because it’s a riveting coming-of-age story filled with Nordic traditions, fancy hatchets and explosive charge rifles. “The Old Ways” is pulling double duty too as not only did it provide some much appreciate backstory for Bloodhound, perhaps the most mysterious of the Legends, it marks the start of a new in-game event, map change and a mode addition that is sure to make people very happy.

Bloodhound’s Trials is a new town takeover for the World’s Edge map and will see teams exploring an unfamiliar zone on the map. The North West sector of the map has been transformed into a vicious Prowler den, creatures you’ll recognise from the cinematic. If you’re able to slay them you’ll be rewarded with high tier loot and an opportunity to explore the den to uncover some interesting secrets. In a blog post, Respawn has hinted that players should “explore the enclosure, especially with a certain hunter at your side.” Whatever could that mean?

As can be expected, Bloodhound’s Trials introduces a new prize track for players to unlock exclusive cosmetic items, as well as an opportunity to unlock items from Season 1’s The Legendary Hunt event. Yet perhaps the best addition to the game is the introduction of a permanent duos mode, meaning you won’t have to struggle to find another player for maximum killing efficiency. All of these changes are taking place from 7 April and will run through to 21 April, except the duos mode which is permanent. Really, pay attention why don’t you?

