The Outer Wilds will receive DLC soon according to a tease from publisher Annapurna

If you haven’t played The Outer Wilds, you really ought to. It was one of the best games of 2019 and ever since it first dropped, fans have been wondering if we’ll see any more of it. It doesn’t seem like the kind of game that actually works when you drop DLC onto it and yet Annapurna is out there, teasing Twitter with some cheeky emojis. It seems like an expansion of sorts could be in the works for The Outer Wilds. Last night fans of the game noticed an unannounced DLC for a game in Steam’s backend named Echoes of the Eye. Publisher Annapurna retweeted it using the single emoji of an eye. That was then retweeted by Kelsey Beachum, who wrote the original game, with even more eye emojis. Sounds like a tease to me.

Beyond those two hints that something could be coming in the near future, we don’t have much else to go on. As noted by Eurogamer, The Eye of the Universe is a fairly pivotal and important… thing in The Outer Wilds that I’m not going to delve into because it more or less spoils the entire game which, again, you really should play.

It’s nearly two years old now and it’s available on every platform you could possibly ask for, just go pick it. For those in the know one has to imagine that a DLC that focuses on the Eye of the Universe will hopefully shed some light on the greater Outer Wilds universe while expanding on some of the elements in the game like any good expansion should.

One last time, go play The Outer Wilds. Not The Outer Worlds, do you remember how confusing that was in 2019?

