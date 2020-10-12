The Outer Worlds finally hits Steam at the end of October

The Outer Worlds was one of my favourite games of last year. Not to be confused with The Outer Wilds, a similarly fantastic yet altogether different game, The Outer Worlds felt like developer Obsidian going back to some of their more popular games and rekindling a fire within them. Many compared the space-faring adventure to Fallout: New Vegas in space and to some extent it’s a valid point of comparison. The skill system, character writing, and combat all felt like New Vegas running on an engine that wasn’t held together with tape and wood glue. The Outer Wilds has been out on consoles, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft store for roughly a year now but if you’ve been waiting for the Steam release before diving in, then you’re in luck.

The Outer Worlds launches on Steam on 23 October and brings with it that space-swashbuckling adventure we at Critical Hit came to love… for the most part. While the presentation, writing and characters of The Outer Worlds are all of that typical Obsidian standard (which is to say, rather high) the game struggles to support the weight of it’s own systems towards the back third of the game. The combat becomes a little tedious, the perks resolutely boring and the large-scale decisions just a little too scripted. Yet those flaws aside, The Outer Worlds has so much heart and spirit you’ll want to see it through it through to it’s conclusion.

To quote Darryn’s review of the game, “Old at heart but young in spirit, The Outer Worlds is a vibrant and stunning new chapter from Obsidian that doubles down on what the studio does best and throws in some surprisingly fun gameplay on top of that.” So if your favouritism around PC stores and launches as stopped you from pulling the trigger on one of last years best games, now might be the time to leap into it. Oh, and the DLC, Peril on Gorgon, has just dropped so there’s even more incentive to give it a go.

