The Outer Worlds is coming to Nintendo Switch on June 5

As far as new games go, The Outer Worlds had a heck of a debut last year. Fresh, no nonsense character building and some absolutely satisfying action…provided that you were playing the game on PC, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. Nintendo Switch owners were left out in the cold while everyone raved about Obsidian Entertainment’s great new game, wondering just when they would get their hands on it.

Said grabbing of The Outer Worlds would come in 2020 eventually! Or June 5 to be precise, as Obsidian has doubled down and committed to a proper release date for the upcoming port that’ll allow you to visit distant worlds while on the go. “We wanted to share an exciting update that we plan on launching The Outer Worlds for the Nintendo Switch on June 5th, 2020,” Obsidian said in a press release.

As we prepare for another arrival of new colonists, we have some very important information for those making this journey, specifically for you colonists who prefer your goods in physical form: The retail version The Outer Worlds comes on a physical cartridge, and it will be accompanied by a day one patch that could be up to 6 GB. This patch will optimize gameplay, provide additional hi-res textures, and include other fixes to provide the employees of Halcyon with the best gameplay experience. Please ensure you have planned accordingly and have available space necessary for the patch.

A solid plan for a solid game. Provided that the port is up to technical scratch, here’s what you can expect from it according to last year’s review.

