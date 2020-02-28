The PS5 could have wireless charging for its DualShock 5 controller according to a new patent

If you ever needed an example of a redemption story, you’d need to look no further than the design of PlayStation controllers over the years. The original PlayStation input device? Fantastic stuff, industry-defining and the template for modern-day controllers! The PS2’s take on that design? Mostly the same, but with a dash more rumble added to mix and an overall satisfyingly hefty feel to it.

The PS3 Dual Shock? Shockingly…unoriginal. With nary any evolution to the design of the controller, the PS3’s Dual Shock controller felt cheap and uninspired at the time even if it did have six-axis internals that no one cared for. The Dual Shock 4 that came with the PlayStation 4 however, was a proper return to form and just felt great to use. You had that neat touchpad, ergonomically amazing design and that cool little speaker that was pretty much forgotten about after the console had been around for a year!

Hell, I’ve still got my original one, a six-year veteran that has all manner of vile dirt trapped beneath the seams that I really need to clean it out. Anyway, the bar was set and whatever the PlayStation 5 has to offer will need to be a confident follow-up. Over on reddit, a patent for the Dual Shock 5 was discovered, one that details how this controller is looking to solve the age-old problem of your battery dying at the worst possible time.

Filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization last year (Cheers Games Radar), the patent details “a wireless charging adapter that can snap onto a computer game controller can be inductively coupled to a charging base to wirelessly recharge a battery in the controller, and use both the controller keys and adapter keys to control a computer game”.

According to the images, you’ll simply plug the device into your console and pray to your various gods that you don’t wirelessly transmit a low voltage directly to your nethers. Unless you’re into that kind of thing, I won’t kink-shame you guys. Also I have no idea how electricity works. It’s a tantalising idea though, one that’s designed to keep a game going longer and more conveniently.

Sony has been dead quiet on details surrounding the PS5 (WE’RE WAITING), but if the subtle message here is that they’ll be focusing their attention on quality of life improvements as a counterpoint to Microsoft’s sheer power talk for the Xbox Series X, then I’m definitely listening.

Last Updated: