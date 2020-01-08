The Sims 4 is starting a tiny house nation in its next stuff pack

Land! It’s the one thing we’re not making more of and as the planet starts to get a little tighter thanks to a population boom, chances are that the next generation won’t be living in palatial estates. There’s an entire school of thought devoted to this idea of making the most of your space, a tiny house nation of millennials who have decided to ditch traditional homes in favour of more compact living spaces that emphasise clever thinking and less materialism within the home.

Not one to miss out on such an opportunity, The Sims 4 is taking a shot at this idea with a new Tiny Living stuff pack. A tiny home for your tiny digital avatar! Here’s the trailer for it:

So how does it work? If you tackle such a project, you’ll only have 100 tiles within which to construct your compact condominium. To help make things less cramped, you’ll be able to save space with all manner of nifty new items such as a classic Murphy bed and presumably some Marie Kondo DVDs to encourage you to throw away that which does not give you joy. Which probably explains why Geoff chucked me into the rubbish skip outside the office. Here’s the flavour list of features for this pack via EA:

BUILD YOUR SMALL SPACE

Downsize your Sims’ dwellings with this brand-new, never-before-created residential lot that provides fun-sized challenges and unique benefits to your Sims when they meet the tiny home requirements.

MAXIMIZE YOUR MINI

Make the most your Sims’ space with the Murphy Bed combo. This medium-sized furniture combo comes with a Two-Seat Loveseat attached to a large Storage Compartment.

KEEP IT COZY

Customize your Sims’ tiny homes with space-saving combo objects like the all-in-one Stereo, TV, and Bookshelf, and sleek furniture with a pop of color.

STAY SNUG IN STYLE

Outfit your Sims in comfy new CAS items, like a dress-shirt or turtleneck that represent their low-key lifestyle.

The Sims 4: Tiny Living stuff pack will arrive on PC around January 21, with PS4 and Xbox One players getting their hands on the teensy expansion on February 4.

Last Updated: