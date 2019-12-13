The Wolf Among Us 2 has just been announced…again!

The sequel to the beloved Telltale adventure game will be developed by AdHoc Studio alongside LCG Entertainment, current owners of Telltale Games

It’s no secret to anyone that reads this site that I’m a huge fan of Telltale Games. I maintain that they had some of the freshest voices and interesting takes on properties that had grown to be stale. Beyond the recognisable names like Batman and Guardians of the Galaxy, Telltale shined brightest when they were telling stories in worlds that hadn’t really broken into the public consciousness like mega comic book superstars. Such was the case with The Wolf Among Us, a tight noir detective story set in the Fables universe and based on the works of Bill Willingham. It’s one of the best games, arguably their best, so when it was announced in 2017 to be received a long awaited sequel, we all cheered. That is, until we got the terrible news that Telltale was shutting its doors and letting everyone go. The Wolf Among Us 2 was left to float in the ether, a dream to never be realised.

Until now, that is. Announced at The Games Awards 2019 with a brief teaser trailer, The Wolf Among Us 2 will be developed by AdHoc Studio, a team of former Telltale employees including the game’s original directors and writers, in collaboration with LCG Entertainment, the company that owns the Telltale brand.

“The Wolf Among Us is one of the most popular titles in the Telltale catalog, so we are thrilled to announce that development on Wolf 2 has again started and assure all of the series’ fans that it is in good hands,” said Jamie Ottilie, of LCG. “Partnering with AdHoc Studio enables us to work with many of the key creative and development talent from the original Wolf series while strategically growing the new Telltale.”

The sequel will see the original voice actors of the first game reprise their roles for the sequel, namely Adam Harrington as Bigby Wolf and Erin Yvette as Snow White. I can only assume the game is still in early development as an official release date and more news regarding the story and technical aspects of the game have yet to be announced, but here’s hoping this could be the start of Telltale’s new leaf.

