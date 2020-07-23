This is a $1500 gaming chair from Logitech

There’s nothing more important than a good chair in life. If you’re going to spend most of your waking hours sitting down, you might as well be comfortable! Comfort costs money though, but throwing style into the mix? That’s just priceless. Or beyond the realm of affordability, which is pretty much the exact same thing.

Logitech’s banking on having some fans who’ll be willing to cough up some serious cash for their next fancy chair, which has been designed in collaboration with Herman Miller, apparently the premiere name in giving your lower back some much needed support. At first glance, the chair actually looks classier than taking your date out to a romantic dinner at Spur.

Instead of the usual gamer aesthetic of ostentatious colours that makes the chair resemble a can of Monster Energy drink with maximum peacock flavour, Logitech’s Embody chair sticks to a simple shade of black with a few blue highlights. The Embody can also adjust itself to even the most crooked of spines born from a night of uninterrupted Overwatch jam sessions, with Logitech being so confident of the build quality that they’re offering a 12-year warranty on it.

The “enhanced gaming seat” position is meant to encourage a healthier posture, albeit at a hefty price: A staggering $1495. That’s a bitter pill to swallow, especially if you’ve been having nightly gaming sessions using cutting edge milk crate technology on which you roosted your butt and ruined your spine on for the last couple of years.

Herman Miller and Logitech G bring an unprecedented advancement to the gaming chair arena. Designed for gamers, Embody Gaming Chair is engineered to eliminate fatigue, improve posture, and enable players and esports pros to game better.

Is the Embody chair an incredibly expensive piece of furniture aimed at a market known for making impulse buying decisions? Absolutely. Do I want one? Oh hell yes I do.

