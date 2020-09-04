Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – Cheat code guide

Nostalgia’s in the air, Rage Against the Machine’s definitely not political Bulls on Parade is playing in the background and there’s a bench in front of you. Wait, scratch that: There’s a portal to sick tricks and glory in your path, posing a challenge that you have to answer. You start your run with a quick Ollie, transition into a heelflip and chain into a 50-50 nosegrind.

The pressure is on, you’re mastering your equilibrium and you’re going to get a Pro Score as soon as you land that Indy revert…and then you blow it. Thousands of points, down the drain along with your pride. Wouldn’t it be better if there was aahem easier way to score some points? To get those mad tricks accomplished without having to worry about landing on your ass and breaking every digital bone in Tony Hawk’s body! Well there is!

But don’t call them cheat codes.

While the classic Tony Hawk games featured all manner of silly extras hidden behind a chain of commands that you either memorised or kept written down on a crib sheet, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 has a more obvious selection. Cheat codes may be a 90s staple, but they’ve been replaced in the remaster with game mods. All you have to do to find them is hit the options menu:

And there you go! A selection of mods to make the game easier. There’s no moon gravity in case you were hoping to pull off the first-ever 9000 Benihana, but otherwise you can easily wrack up Sick Score goals with perfect balance, no bails and a special meter that’s always charged. The caveat here is that by doing so, your high scores won’t be posted to the global leaderboard, because obvious reasons.

You do rob yourself of the thrill of legitimately nailing a perfect run, but the choice is in your hands! Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is out today, and it’s a bloody marvelous return to an era of pop rock, baggy pants and shredded knees.

