Top 5 Call of Duty Games: A Journey Through the Franchise’s Finest Moments

The series has come a long way to become the most popular franchise in the shooter genre. Several studios with their vision managed to work on it: Infinity Ward, Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, and Raven Software. During this time, Call of Duty has been an epic story about World War III, a twisted political thriller, and even an action game about war in space.

In this article, we have prepared for you the top 5 games in the Call of Duty series.

5th place. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

At the release of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare was criticized. The trailer broke records for dislikes, and gamers gave low scores on Metacritic – even the villain played by Kit Harington didn’t help. Due to the reviews, many launched the game without enthusiasm, but Infinite Warfare quickly proved that it was just fine. Events take place in the distant future. People built bases on distant planets and quarreled with the colonizers of Mars. It would seem that the evil rebels cannot defeat the noble heroes, but already in the second task the balance of power changes. During an important holiday, earthlings gather a fleet and hold a parade. Then the Martians strike and destroy almost all the spaceships. Only the hero’s ship survived – but this is enough to repulse the enemy.

4th place. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

In Advanced Warfare we played as a member of the Atlas group, which was led by Kevin Spacey’s character. The boss behaved nobly, took care of the fighters, and treated the hero like a son. It was a pleasure to serve a charismatic boss. By his order, we pulled the President of Nigeria out of trouble, saved the world from a nuclear disaster, and walked along the Greek streets. But it soon became clear that the head of the group was a villain who had created a weapon that was too dangerous. The plot is cool, but the main feature is in the gameplay. The developers introduced jetpacks and exoskeletons into the game. With futuristic devices, the hero jumped higher, ran faster, and even became invisible. Exoskeletons made Advanced Warfare so interesting.

3rd place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Modern Warfare reinvented the series in 2007 and has done so again in 2019. The developers changed the engine, upgraded the visuals, and, most importantly, made the shooting more realistic. Shooting at enemies has never been so enjoyable: each barrel is unique, the recoil is convincing, and the bad guys react coolly when hit. The idea of morality was also a success. In one of the tasks, the hero beats information out of a suspect. After all, standard threats and beatings do not work; it is more effective to point the gun at his wife and child. Such drama was more impressive than explosions and shootings. But the main advantage of Modern Warfare is multiplayer. An abundance of modes, dozens of guns, attachments and perks, convenient maps, and new features like faster running and peeking from behind cover. It’s no surprise that gamers have been stuck in online battles for hundreds of hours.

2nd place. Call of Duty: Black Ops II

The Black Ops subseries has always surprised us with its history. In the first part, the writers blurred the line between reality and fantasy, and the third drove you crazy with its surrealism. But it is in Black Ops II that the plot is the most balanced. Take, for example, the system of choices and consequences on which the ending depends. Will you kill or injure the target? Will you finish off the villain or take him prisoner? Such decisions lead to one of six finals. Black Ops II also has a great villain. Raul Menendez manipulated the heroes, lured them into traps, and forced them to kill each other. At the same time, Menendez’s past and his motivation were perfectly revealed. The game tells exactly the story of Raoul, and we follow it through the eyes of different heroes. There are no exoskeletons or other features in Black Ops II, but the balance is perfect. The hero rides an armored personnel carrier, hides from helicopters, admires explosions, fights off crowds of enemies, and chases villains. There was nothing new in multiplayer, but all the mechanics were made perfect.

1st place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 never lets you get bored for a second. Shootouts on the eastern streets are interrupted by a nuclear explosion. Penetration into the enemy camp under the cover of a snowstorm and retreat on snowmobiles. Brutal massacre at the airport. A large-scale war on the burning streets of America. And this is only the first third of the game. The multiplayer was awesome in the first Modern Warfare, but it hasn’t changed much in the sequel. Only there are more modes, and the maps have been made more convenient. The player always remained in the thick of the battle, but at the same time could outflank the enemy or lure him into a trap. Pleasant shooting, a variety of activities, and mechanics with a series of kills – these features convinced many to leave CS: Source and try something new.

Modern Warfare 2 rightfully took first place in our rating and met all the expectations of gamers after the revolutionary first part. The single-player campaign demonstrated a spectacle of unprecedented proportions while maintaining the usual high pace, and the multiplayer featured the smallest map in the series, Rust, which quickly won the love of the audience.

