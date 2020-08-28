Here’s the first trailer for ambitious new next-gen adventure game Unknown 9: Awakening

Gamescom’s Opening Night Live had some pretty important announcements for loads of AAA games, yet the ones that I thought really stole the show were those quieter, more mysterious reveals. One such trailer drop was for Unknown 9: Awakening, a game whose name sounds pretty ridiculous yet looks to be trying some unique things when it comes to storytelling, something that instantly makes me pay more attention. The debut trailer focused on one of the game’s protagonists, Haroona, as she discovers some kind of supernatural ability within herself.

Honestly, I thought it was a pretty flat trailer that didn’t exactly catch my attention but reading up on the game afterwards, it sounds like developer Reflector Entertainment is working with some really cool ideas. Apparently Awakening is only one aspect of the grander story they’re trying to tell. Set within the universe of Storyworld, Awakening is just one story out of dozens of others, each existing through different forms of media including podcasts, comic books and even a novel. Some of the characters of these other stories are seen at the end of the trailer, with some even having stories of their own over on the developer’s website.

As for Awakening, we don’t know much else about it yet other than that it’s labelled as an adventure game and will be available on PC and next-gen consoles. A specific release date has yet to be confirmed but I’m throwing caution to the wind and saying late 2021/early 2022. What’s the fun in this job if I’m not allowed to gamble a little with release dates?

