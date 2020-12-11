Two new The Mandalorian spinoffs in development… and yes, one is exactly what you think it is

Two new The Mandalorian spinoffs in development… and yes, one is exactly what you think it is

WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR THE MANDALORIAN SEASON TWO

When the Disney big-wigs said a while back that the future of Star Wars is on the small screen, they weren’t kidding. After the misfire of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the franchise has been resurrected to its former highs almost singlehandedly by The Mandalorian. The Disney+ flagship show has been a gigantic smash hit, and its currently airing second season has left fanboys agog as it introduced live-action versions of beloved animated characters and set up all kinds of intriguing character stories. And to the surprise of absolutely nobody with a working brain, Disney revealed at its Investors Day panel that two new spinoff series were in the works and yes, one of them follows Rosaria Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano.

The fan-favourite former padawan of Anakin Skywalker made her live-action debut on The Mandalorian two weeks back and Dawson’s grown-up version of Ahsoka promptly brought the house down. Events in that episode also indicated that Ahsoka was on a mission to track down Grand Admiral Thrawn, the Imperial big bad who last tussled with the cast of the animated Star Wars Rebels before young jedi Ezra Bridger helped to defeat him by letting them both be sucked into hyperspace to parts unknown. So yes, we could totally get a live-action Ezra Bridger as well!

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau will again be shepherding this limited-series alongside Ahsoka’s creator, Dave Filoni. The two men will also be in charge of the newly revealed Rangers of the New Republic, another live-action spinoff that is “set within the timeline of The Mandalorian” and will “will intersect with future stories and culminate into a climactic story event.” No, we don’t know what that means either, but consider us hyped. Favreau and Filoni (more so the latter, thanks to his work on Clone Wars and Rebels) have just been knocking it out of the galaxy with their Star Wars offerings and I can’t wait for more.

No further details have been revealed.

Last Updated: