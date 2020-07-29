Ubisoft allegedly scrapped a big-budget King Arthur RPG from Dragon Age creative director

NONE SHALL PASS

Granting an individual supreme power over the masses because some moisten lady chucked a chunk of sharp steel at him is no basis for a form of government. Inevitably, you will see the violence inherent in that system. I’d still kill for a proper take on the King Arthur mythos in video game form though, with the last really good example of what could be stemming from that weird Guy Ritchie movie when Charlie Hunnam fought the final boss of Camelot 2.0 and had to avoid the cheapest of attack patterns.

Anyway, former Ubisoft chief creative officer Serge Hascoët has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, with many employees recently speaking out about a toxic workplace and Hascoët having possibly too much influence over the games in development at the company, rejecting projects if they didn’t meet his standards or requirements.

One such game according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schrier was an Arthurian RPG code-named Avalon, which was being headed up by Dragon Age designer Mike Laidlaw since 2018. A secret project that went by the codename of Avalon, Avalon was to be a sword-and-sorcery style fantasy adventure, but it was canned due to Hascoët having a severe distaste for the fantasy genre. Hascoët allegedly stacked the odds against Laidlaw and his team, demanding that their game be “better than Tolkien”.

The Avalon team would push on, eventually retooling the game to have a sci-fi setting and then shifting towards a Greek mythology setting, but the game would never see the light of day and resulted in Laidlaw throwing in the towel, leaving Ubisoft shortly afterwards. And that’s a damn shame. There’s no guarantee of quality in this industry, but the idea of a proper Arthurian game, plenty of talent behind the scenes and dipping into Ubisoft’s sizable coffers to give the project a decent budget would have likely resulted in an interesting game being released.

Hascoët’s gone from Ubisoft after its upper echelons were given their marching orders for totally gross behaviour behind the scenes, with UbiBoss Yvet Guillemot temporarily stepping into the role of chief creative officer and promising a massive structural shake-up.

