Ubisoft games are ditching PC achievements for a new system (Update: They’ve changed their tune)

Update: After some mixed messaging from Ubisoft, achievements are on the way to PC after all. A Ubisoft support spokesperson mentioned in the game forums that the game missing achievements “was unintended”, and that the publisher is “actively working to enable achievements”.

Sorry achievement hunters, looks like you’ll have to find that sense of satisfaction and internet points elsewhere because you’re not grabbing them in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Some of you may have already noticed that achievements weren’t in Valhalla, which certainly feels odd given how they’ve become a mainstay of the industry since the Xbox 360 rolled them out. Well, it turns out their absence isn’t a glitch, it’s intentional. Valhalla marks Ubisoft’s first foray into ridding their games of achievements and instead including its own “Challenges system” which is both similar yet different enough to be noteworthy.

Ubisoft confirmed the change in a forum post after many people began enquiring as to the lack of achievements. “Achievements are not available for this title on PC, and this is an intended change. Instead of Achievements for new games on Ubisoft Connect, instead we have expanded the Challenges, which provide XP and other rewards in Ubisoft Connect. We know that this is a big change for a lot of you, and we appreciate your understanding in the matter.”

These challenges are exactly what you think, having more of an effect on the game itself rather than simply acting as a meta-collection of accomplishments. They’ll net you some XP or currency for doing something like stealth killing a certain amount of guards in whatever Ubisoft game we’re talking about. They’ll also change over time, meaning there’ll frequently be new challenges to complete.

I’m not sure if it’s a good or bad change; frankly, I think it’s neither, just a different way of doing things. Yet the internet will no doubt take issue with something that they’ve come to expect being different from how it’s historically been. Ubisoft plans on implementing this system in future games too, so expect something similar in Immortals: Fenyx Rising.

