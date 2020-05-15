Ubisoft has a mystery AAA game coming this year from one of their big franchises

If you’re a Ubi-fan, then there’s a plenty for to Ubi-expect this Ubi-year and beyond. In the company’s latest fiscal report, came news that their current slate of AAA game releases is looking deliciously stacked. Running from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, the next couple of months already have a few heavyweight titles in the form of obvious big boys such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion, with Rainbow Six Quarantine and Gods & Monsters padding out the calendar.

There’s also a fifth big budget game in the works, a revelation so magnificent that the obvious question asked can only be framed via a YouTube embed of Australia’s finest export, Men at Work:

Anyway, said mystery title will hail from one of Ubisoft’s other big franchises according to their report, which could be anything from Brawlhalla to something else with a Tom Clancy logo slapped on it. Before you hold your breath, I’m going to be the bearer of disappointment and claim without any evidence that it probably won’t be Splinter Cell. I would love to be proven wrong though.

Ubisoft lineup for this fiscal year (Apr 1, 2020 – Mar 31, 2021) includes:



Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Watch Dogs Legion

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Gods & Monsters

Unannounced AAA

+

Roller Champions

Brawhalla

Tom Clancy's Elite Squad (Mobile)

& more pic.twitter.com/fUNMTGG8Io — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 14, 2020

2021 will also be a tough year for entertainment in general when the real effects of COVID-19 are felt, although UbiBoss Yvet Guillemot says that company goals remain on track for this year currently with realigned targets currently in development. “Our initial targets for 2020-2021 remain in sight as we are currently benefiting from excellent momentum,” said Guillemot.

Yves Guillemot says targets for this year remain on track. But that the coming months will provide more visibility on plans and release dates.



Depending on the situation of COVID-19, the release of one of the five AAA titles could be postponed to beyond April 2021. pic.twitter.com/zRi03ttpVd — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 14, 2020

However, the COVID-19 crisis calls for prudence, as numerous uncertainties have arisen … The coming months will provide more visibility on whether we can maintain our release plans.

Aside from viral worries, Ubisoft might also delay one of their big budget children, so that they can avoid competing with themselves. Coronapocalypse aside, Ubisoft is currently doing well, and July should see what the studio has up their non-hidden blade sleeves when their showcase event rolls around.

Last Updated: