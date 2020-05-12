Ubisoft Forward and Guerrilla Collective digital showcase events announced

Yesterday I whipped up a handsome feature on how the gaming industry is responding to not having an E3 in which to offload a year’s worth of announcements in a single one-week period of reveal trailer climaxes. For some reason, I kind of like the idea of a digital transition to showcase events that are more spaced out and allow for all manner of games to be given a chance to shine. Go figure.

In true internet fashion, that list was already out of date within hours when two new gaming events were revealed. Ubisoft had mentioned earlier in the year that they’d be doing something in lieu of their usual E3 press conference that looks like a Fortnite-sponsored sex orgy whenever the Just Dance segment begins, and here it is!

Save the Date! Join us July 12 for Ubisoft Forward, a fully digital showcase with exclusive game news, reveals and more 🎉 Stay tuned… #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/JLYEyF1YnL — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 11, 2020

You can probably expect more updates on The Division 2, Rainbow Six Siege and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with this event, as well as something more humble from Ubisoft and another reminder that Splinter Cell is never coming back. Hooray! Looking forward to that one. On the other end of the AAA spectrum, there’s a big splash of indie coming your way soon, although it’ll strike hard, fast and be out of here before you know what hit you.

Called The Guerrilla Collective, this show will be hosted by Greg Miller and will feature plenty of content from the following game studios:

11 Bit Studios

Another Indie

Coffee Stain

Fellow Traveller

Funcom

Good Shepherd

Head Up

Humble Bundle

Larian Studios

Modern Wolf

Paradox Interactive

Raw Fury

Rebellion

Those Awesome Guys

Thunderful

United Label

Versus Evil

Whitehorn Games

Wings

Ysbryd Games

ZA/UM

This one will be held from June 6-8, because madness shall not prevail in this, the darkest timeline. 2020 may have turned out to be an absolute bastard for your social life, employment opportunities and health, but at least the scales are being balanced with a heck of a lot of gaming content.

Last Updated: