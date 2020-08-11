Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 delayed to 2021

The end of 2020 is already stacked with a whole bunch of heavyweight games, and as per usual, it looks like there’s going to be a few release date casualties along the way. That first victim of a stacked timeline of games? Vampire: The Masquareade – Bloodlines 2, which is shifting to gears and will now release a little bit later. “Our goal has always been to deliver the best game possible, to immerse you into a Seattle re-imagined in the World of Darkness, and deliver a worthy successor to the original Bloodlines game,” Paradox Interactive tweeted.

Due to the quality bar and ambitions we have set for ourselves, we have made the difficult decision that we need more time. This that our goal to release in 2020 is no longer possible. Moving launch is one of the changes we are making to ensure the best player experience possible.

This is not a decision taken lightly nor is it the first option we considered. We will share more information in the coming months on launch timing and other organizational changes that will help us achieve this goal. We understand this will be a disappointment to many of you, but we also appreciate how our ambition is echoed through many parts of the community. We hope you understand that, while difficult, this is the right call.

We thank you for all the patience while we continue to build on Bloodlines 2.