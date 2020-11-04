Vergil is a stylish powerhouse in new Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition gameplay

We’re in the endgame of 2020 right now, as the biggest names in the industry get ready to flex their AAA muscles and unleash the likes of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Call of Duty Too Damn Long Title, and Cyberpunk 2077 onto the collective eyeballs of fans. There are some serious game of the year contenders here, but let’s be honest: The best game of this year is going to be an entry from last year.

Devil May Cry 5 was a balls-to-the-wall action game that pretty much defined 2019 for me, and in a few days it’ll be getting even ballsier with said wall when its special edition releases on next-gen consoles. All the S-rank bells and whistles are there on top of a game that pretty much looked like next-gen stuff when it first arrived: Ray tracing, 4K resolution, and a frame-rate mode that can run from glorious 60 to 120 frames per second. This game is literally why I’m buying a new TV.

The other big draw is the oncoming storm himself, Vergil. Every Devil May Cry game since the third entry in the series has featured Vergil as a playable in the special edition that released later, and Devil May Cry 5 is keeping that tradition alive. As you’d expect, Vergil attacks with brutal elegance while wielding his Yamato sword and switching to the Beowulf gauntlets.

IGN has the gameplay below, which features Vergil facing off against entire hordes of demons in the new Legendary Dark Knight difficulty mode:

Vergil’s also got another trick up his sleeve: Use the Concentration gameplay mechanic to play as an overconfident devil-slayer who is cool and collected when encountering a horde of evil and you’ll earn more rewards in the process. Vergil’s attack power also increases, his Mirage Edge ranged ability can hit more targets, and you can slice through reality itself when you hit your peak.

Vergil’s also got a new twist on his Devil Trigger: Activate it and you’ll summon a doppleganger that wields Yamato, allowing players to double up on dealing damage. You’ll still be able to access Vergil’s Sin Devil Trigger form, which powers him up to ridiculous heights and also activates a healing factor. Lastly, Vergil can also pull off an ultimate attack, stabbing himself in the chest to bring forth his human side V who then unleashes all of his summons in one all-mighty attack.

All of this creates a character who is far more technical than Dante, and who only shines when you master his Concentration abilities to amplify his abilities. Oh hell yes, bury the light later this month when Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition rocks up.

Last Updated: