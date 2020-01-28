Want an update on Stadia? It’s still a monumental disappointment

Users over on Reddit have started airing their frustrations towards Googles’ cloud gaming service and it’s more than a little sad.

At this point it seems like beating a dead horse, I know, but considering how Stadia was touted as the next huge step forward for the video game industry the fact that it turned out to be such a painful disaster is staggering. The embarrassing thing is that the technology works, that’s not even the problem. Google has mismanaged Stadia and the business model surrounding it to such a severe extent that whatever promising technology was there has been largely ignored. Maybe I just enjoy the schadenfreude of it all, but checking in on the Stadia subreddit reveals users that are fed up with the program, compiling a fairly comprehensive list of everything that is still missing or broken.

Quoting from the post on the subreddit entitled “Stadia has officially gone 40 days without a new game announcement/release, feature update, or real community update. It has been out for 69 days. It’s time we demand better”:

So, where do we stand?

As expected, there haven’t been any further updates in January after the “120 game mystery bonanza” (other than February pro games, which we still don’t know)

Still supposedly 2+ months out until 4k on browser, any Assistant functionality at all, and the true wireless controller functionality advertised

120 games coming but none revealed so far

Pixel phone remains the only Android phone with Stadia functionality

Still no mention of iOS

Still no mention at all of Stadia base

Still no mention of family sharing

Still no acknowledgement that they’ve read and/or are listening to the community (or plan on bettering their communication model)

Daily updates, scrapped for weekly updates, scrapped for… bi-monthly updates?

The purpose of the post was to highlight the major issues surrounding Stadia before the subscription renewal date in February while prompting some kind of response from Google. It’s currently the top post on the subreddit, showered with all kinds of awards, with over 800 comments mostly from people angrily agreeing in the most polite manner possible to avoid a ban.

Of course, to counter the claims that Google has continually distanced themselves from the community, Google went ahead and announced the games with Stadia Pro for February an hour after this post went live. GYLT, Metro Exodus and…no, wait that was it. Both games that are currently already available within Stadia’s already miniscule library.

What’s the point of all this? I suppose it’s largely to just keep tabs on the Stadia community and sympathise with them. As stated in the original post, it had been 40 full days since the Stadia Team made any kind of announcement while the system itself has only been out for 69 (nice) days. I imagine even those originally defending the system are reconsidering their positions. One can only hope that the Stadia Team, who is usually very active on the platform’s subreddit, actually hear these complaints and does something about them.

