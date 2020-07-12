Watch Dogs: Legion Screenshots and Collectors Edition Details

By the time you see this post, more Watch Dogs: Legion will have been revealed and hopefully you’ve read our hands on which was just published a few minutes ago.

If, like me, you are more excited about this game than you were previously, then this post is for you. Here are a few screenshots stolen directly from the Ubisoft press site, which you can download and use as wallpaper or print out and place on your wall to motivate you to get back to work and earn that much-needed money to get a copy yourself.

Not only do we have these awesome screenshots but we also have some more insight into what you will receive if you sign up for the season pass or put down some extra cash to get the collectors edition.

I don’t know about you but that LED Crown is looking like one of the better collectors editions I’ve seen in quite some time.

So what do you think? Let me know below if you are also excited about this game or is there something else that came out of Ubisoft Forward that really appeals to you.

