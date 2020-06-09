Watch the reveal of Destiny 2: Season of Arrivals right here

The Almighty has been destroyed, finally ending the threat of the Red War. The killer of Cayde-6 has been brought to justice and reborn as an agent of the Light, and the shadows of the past have finally been exorcised from the Shadowkeep. And yet, a danger unlike anything else that the Guardians of the Last City have encountered, is nearing the planet.

First glimpsed at the end of Destiny 2 after the Traveller awoke and having made its way to Jupiter, a mysterious fleet of Pyramid ships looks set to ignite a new war in our solar system. Could this be the rumoured Veil, harbingers of the Darkness who have come to claim our light? There’s only one way to find out!

Season 11 kicks off in Destiny 2 soon, and with it a whole new chapter in the ongoing saga of Bungie’s space sandbox. If you’re keen to see what’s in store, you can watch the premiere right here at 6PM CAT:

