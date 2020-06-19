We’ve been treated to another solid hour of Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay

It’s time once again to check in on Larian Studios and their quest to somehow follow up on one of the greatest role-playing games of all time. Baldur’s Gate 3 is hurtling towards us, faster than I think anyone actually expected given it was only officially announced last year, and Larian hasn’t been shy in showing off their game. Just a few months ago they shared an extended look into BG3, showing off some of the character customisation, party members, combat and a small slice of the story. It was enough to tickle the tummies of fans every where, appealing to fans of classic DnD, Baldur’s Gate and even those who loved Larian’s previous game Divinity: Original Sin 2.

Now, we’ve been blessed with another long chunk of gameplay, shown off and played by studio boss Swen Vincke. The gameplay trailer (is it still a trailer if it’s over an hour long?) showed off tweaks to the UI, a bigger emphasis on player choice and a switch in narration to a second-person, present-tense style which feels much more in line with the Dungeons and Dragons setting the game is using. Vincke even went so far as to show off the inspiration system, something that will be familiar to anyone who’s played the tabletop version of DnD, that awards players an opportunity to reroll a single dice by role-playing effectively. It’s nice to see the system that rewards properly playing a character get some love in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to look absolutely incredible and the recent “trailer” has hyped me up for the game even more than I already was. If you’ve got an hour to kill today I very much recommend watching the full thing as it not only shows off the game but the sheer passion driving Vincke and his team in making a game that lives up to the high standard set by the originals. Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to release into early access in August.

