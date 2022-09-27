What to Know About Becoming a Video Game Marketer

The people whose job it is to market video games have to create advertising plans for the time leading up to the game’s release, along with advertising campaigns for the launch and then in the months following release.

If you want to be a video game marketer, here’s what you need to know.

Get the Word Out

If people don’t know about the game you are marketing, then you’re not doing a very good job advertising it. To market the game successfully, you’ll need to understand who the target audience is and make sure that they know the game is coming. You have to work with graphic designers, copywriters, and more to make advertising materials. Deciding between company slogans for the launch is also critical.

You will also be working with social media personnel to make sure that the game is being advertised effectively across multiple social media channels. Depending on the size of the game, you may be working with a very large team comprised of people from multiple departments for the video game publisher.

Have the Game Reviewed

One of the most effective ways to market a video game in the current industry is to have the game reviewed by multiple reputable video game news outlets. A good review can go a long way toward hyping up a game and getting people excited for it. Video game marketers will need to reach out to reviewers, journalists, and other key industry personnel to help them get their hands on a review copy of the game. They need to ensure that the game is reviewed before it hits shelves so that the hype can be built up properly.

Getting news coverage for the game is important as well, as reviews alone may not be able to drive interest in the game, particularly if the game struggles to get good reviews. Even poorly reviewed games can do well on the journalism circuit with the right kind of news articles that make a big deal out of some of the unique features of the game.

Give It a Long Life

Some games flame out very quickly and disappear from the public consciousness almost as soon as they’re published. Other games seem to have a much longer lifespan, such as Call of Duty (more details), and stay at the top of the charts or in the gaming culture for months and even years at a time. Often, it is the job of the video game marketer to keep the interest high in a new game for months after its release.

This can involve publishing articles, setting up contests around the game, getting celebrities to be a part of televised play sessions, and much more, says DigitalMarketingInstitute.

Just because the game has launched doesn’t mean the marketer’s job is done, and that’s especially true if the game has a post-launch content plan.

