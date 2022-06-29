Why You Should Play Offline Match 3 Games On PC

You’re probably familiar with match 3 games – those puzzle games where you have to line up three or more of the same objects. They’re everywhere, from your phone to your Facebook feed. And they’re designed to keep you playing for as long as possible. But did you know that these online games are also designed to make you spend money?

When you play a match 3 game, such as Candy Crush or Bubble Witch 3 Saga, you are hooked. You can’t help but play more and more until your phone or tablet is buzzing with matches. You get a surge of dopamine when you complete a level, and you want to keep playing to get that feeling again.

The next thing you know, hours have passed and you’re still playing. You tell yourself you’ll just play for a few more minutes, but those minutes turn into hours, and before you know it, you’re hooked.

Have you ever wondered why you can’t stop playing match 3 games, even when you really need to get other stuff done? Well, you’re not alone. Thousands of people around the world are addicted to these types of games and it’s not just because they’re fun. There’s actually a science behind it.

The games are designed to give you just enough pleasure to keep you coming back for more, and they use a variety of techniques to keep you hooked. From the color scheme to the sound effects, everything about these games is designed to keep you coming back for more. The games are usually easy to learn but hard to master, which keeps you hooked for hours on end. And if you’re not careful, you can easily spend more money than you’d like on in-game purchases!

To access most online match 3 games, you need to purchase a membership or buy in-game coins. For example, in Candy Crush, you can buy energy or lives with real money, according to TheGuardian. In Bubble Witch 3 Saga, you can buy gems with real money to help you progress faster (source). This means that if you want to play the game to its fullest, you might have to make a lot of small purchases over a long period of time. This is a deal-breaker for many people, especially those who are on a tight budget.

Another downside of online gaming is that it can be a money sink, especially when you consider how much it can cost to purchase in-app purchases in games such as Clash of Clans and Candy Crush. You essentially have to pay the cost of the in-app purchase just to play, regardless of how much progress you might have made.

Fortunately, there is an easy solution: download and play free match 3 games from GameTop. Playing free match 3 games from GameTop has several advantages over playing online games on your mobile device!

First, many online Match3 games are heavily reliant on microtransactions which can quickly add up if you’re not careful. Oftentimes, you need to spend money in order to get ahead in the game or even just keep up with other players. Offline Match 3 games from GameTop don’t have any of these problems. You can play them anywhere without an internet connection. They’re usually free to play, and you don’t need to pay for in-game items or power-ups. This is great because it means you can enjoy the game without spending any money.

Second, the larger screen size of a PC makes it easier to see the game board and identify matching tiles. This is especially important for older adults who may have difficulty seeing small objects clearly. When you are playing a matching game, being able to see all of the tiles on the board at once makes it much easier to make matches. In addition, having more space around the edges of the screen allows you to keep track of other aspects of the game without having to scroll up and down or side-to-side as often. This also eliminates the need to fiddle with your phone in order to get a good view of the game.

Third, using a mouse instead of your fingers makes it easier to control the movement of the tiles. This is because mice allow for more precise movements and they don’t require you to use as much hand movement, which can often be inaccurate. This eliminates the need to use your hands or arms in awkward positions that can cause pain or discomfort.

Fourth, there is no need to connect to Facebook in order to play the games; they can be enjoyed offline without sharing any personal information. One great example of an offline match 3 game is Fishdom. Fishdom can be played on any PC, and there is no need for an internet connection or Facebook account. All you need is some space on your device to download the game, and you’re good to go! Gametop does not collect any personal data when you play their games on it. This means that your name, address, or other personal information is never shared with any third-party companies. You’ll also never have to deal with annoying ads while playing games.

Fifth, Match 3 games for PC can save your progress. This is a great feature because it means you don’t have to start all over again if you have to leave the game or if something goes wrong. For example, in Brickshooter Egypt, a popular match 3 game, you can save your progress by clicking on the “save” button before you close the game. Hence, if you close the game or lose your internet connection, your progress will be saved and you can continue playing from where you left off.

Lastly, another reason why playing match3 games on your PC is better than using your mobile phone is because most PCs have faster processors and more memory than most phones do. This means that games will run smoother and faster on PCs, which can be important when trying to achieve high scores or race against the clock.

We all know that games can be addicting, time-consuming, and sometimes even expensive. If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to the popular Match 3 games out there, why not try some free alternatives? One of the best things about free Match 3 games is that there are no in-app purchases, so you can play as much as you want without spending any money. And with so many different games to choose from, you’re sure to find one that you love. So what are you waiting for? Check out some of the best free Match 3 games at GameTop.

