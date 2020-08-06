Wonderfully morbid action RPG Mortal Shell is releasing this month

When we’re talking about the crudely named “Souls-like” genre, I prefer developers to be very up front with where they’re drawing their inspirations. Like, if it’s inspired by Dark Souls, just tell me that. There’s no shame in that! It’s not exactly original to be influenced by Dark Souls but there’s nothing with pulling on those creative strings as long as you do something cool with those ideas.

That’s the idea behind Mortal Shell, what looks to be the closest we’re getting to an actual new Dark Souls, at least in terms of visual style and just general mood. The best part of it is that it’s not even that far off: It’s launching this month, on 18th August!

It’s been a rough couple of years since Dark Souls 3, as all of us desperately look for a fix that comes even close to the majesty of the Dark Souls franchise (well, two of them at least) have been forced to scour the umbral plains in a futile attempt to recapture that magic. Mortal Shell looks to be doing its best to pull in weary travellers with it’s gloomy, broken medieval fantasy world. There’re mobs and bosses galore, with the main gameplay hook (gimmick?) being that you can “awaken” Mortal Shells, the remains of fallen warriors, which can basically be occupied and piloted. Which sounds metal as HELL. Each of these shells has gameplay weaknesses and strengths, meaning you have to choose your vessel to suit the given situation appropriately.

Developer Cold Symmetry released a closed beta early this month which turned out to be so popular on streaming platforms that they opened it up to the general public with a great deal of praise being thrown towards the game. From what I saw of that beta, I’m very excited to smash my head against a wall in frustration. Lord knows it’s not like I have anything better to do with my time.

