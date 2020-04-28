Home Gaming WWE RAW Results 27 April 2020

WWE RAW Results 27 April 2020

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on April 28, 2020
raw April 27

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the WWE Performance Center last night. Here’s all the action that went down ahead of the upcoming Money in the Bank event.

Zelina Vega and her crew crashed MVP’s “VIP Lounge”

Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black & Apollo Crews def. Andrade, Angel Garza & Austin Theory

Nia Jax bashed Asuka and Shayna Baszler with a ladder

Bobby Lashley def. Denzel Dejournette

Liv Morgan def. Ruby Riott

Jinder Mahal def. Akira Tozawa

United States Champion Andrade def. Apollo Crews

Ricochet & Cedric Alexander def. Ever-Rise

Drew McIntyre turned the tables on Seth Rollins during their contract signing

Last Updated: April 28, 2020

