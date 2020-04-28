WWE RAW Results 27 April 2020

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the WWE Performance Center last night. Here’s all the action that went down ahead of the upcoming Money in the Bank event.
Zelina Vega and her crew crashed MVP’s “VIP Lounge”
Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black & Apollo Crews def. Andrade, Angel Garza & Austin Theory
Nia Jax bashed Asuka and Shayna Baszler with a ladder
Bobby Lashley def. Denzel Dejournette
Liv Morgan def. Ruby Riott
Jinder Mahal def. Akira Tozawa
United States Champion Andrade def. Apollo Crews
Ricochet & Cedric Alexander def. Ever-Rise
Drew McIntyre turned the tables on Seth Rollins during their contract signing
