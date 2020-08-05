Xbox Game Pass comes to Android mobile devices on September 15

No, Green Day. No, I will not wake you up when September ends because there’s no reason to fall into a month-long coma this year, as the Harvest month has a lot going for it this year. Game releases such as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 and Marvel’s Avengers are on the agenda, but the big news here is that Game Pass is coming to mobile devices on September 15.

But only Android devices, because Apple’s a bit of a dick when it comes to protecting their own arcade subscription offerings. “Cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass is the next major step in our ongoing vision to put you at the center of the experience, to give you more value from your games and membership, and to remove the barriers from play,” Microsoft explained in an Xbox blog post.

Last month we laid out our commitment to you and announced cloud gaming, powered by Project xCloud, will be part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no additional cost. When cloud gaming launches as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, players will have access to more than 100 high-quality games playable from the cloud, including Minecraft Dungeons, Destiny 2, Tell Me Why, Gears 5, Yakuza Kiwami 2, and more,” the post continues.

And as we’ve committed to providing day-one access to new titles from Xbox Game Studios as part of Xbox Game Pass, it’s our intent to make those same games available in the cloud from the day they release. We’ll have more to share about the full catalogue of games as we approach launch.

Now for the bad news: Of the 22 countries that Game Pass is launching on, South Africa won’t be one of them. Boo! Boo-urns! Here’s the list of countries that will be able to get their mobile kicks with Xbox games:

The post also confirms that all of the information tied to your Xbox profile will be transferable to mobile, including your friends list, achievements, saved game progress, and more.

Austria

Belgium

Canada

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Spain

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States

Xbox has also teamed up with Razer and a few other peripheral makers to launch some dedicated hardware for cloud mobile gaming, because touch controls eww. That being said, Gears 5 developer The Coalition has been burning the midnight oil lately, revamping the controls of their game to feature a more nuanced selection of layouts to make use of. “One of the challenges for us, right from the initial onset, was that there were no other games that we could look at with that touch control,” The Coalition senior gameplay producer Jarret Bradley explained in the latest Microsoft Game Stack stream.

As we started to dig into it, we realized that the best thing for us to do was to treat this as a different input device. Like we already support keyboard and mouse, controller, and we have customized controls and remapping. We have custom layouts for basically anything you can do in the game.

As for the games? There’ll be over 100 of them according to Microsoft. Here’s a partial list of what’s coming right now, which includes some of the company’s heaviest hitters. And Crackdown 3.

Ark: Survival Evolved

Bleeding Edge

Costume Quest 2

Crackdown 3 (campaign)

Destiny 2

F1 2019

Forza Horizon 4

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears of War 4

Gears 5 Ultimate Edition

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: Spartan Assault

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Killer Instinct Definitive Edition

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Minecraft Dungeons

The Outer Worlds

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Quantum Break

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Ryse: Son of Rome

Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky’s Tale

Tell Me Why

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

Yakuza Kiwami 2

