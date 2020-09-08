Xbox Series S console, release date, and price officially revealed

Update:

And it’s official! Microsoft has confirmed that the DJ Hero peripheral above, is in fact the Xbox One S:

👀 Let’s make it official!



Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP).



Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

Original story follows below

The Xbox Series S has apparently been revealed, and as expected, it’s both cute and cheaper than its big brother the Xbox Series X. Also, your well-meaning grandmother is going to be so confused when she tries to buy you one for Christmas. According to the ever-reliable Thurrott reporter Brad Sams (backed up by industry insider Daniel Ahmad and Windows Central), this is what the Xbox Series S looks like, but take the image below with a pinch of salt as Microsoft has yet to even acknowledge the existence of the more budget-friendly console:

Smaller, discless and sporting a wicked-cool grill that looks like an intercom system. I like it! According to the report, the Xbox Series S will be priced at $299, which works out to just over R5000 in a straight conversion. So with tax and the usual daylight robbery by government, expect that price to increase to screw this I’ll import it from Amazon instead levels. Sams’ report also gave the Xbox Series X a price: $499, which is an entire Benjamin off from our initial claim that was accidentally leaked by Pringles. Both consoles will allegedly be launching on November 22.

Microsoft will apparently hold a press conference soon to formally announce the Xbox Series S, which the company will also use to hype up its All Access subscription service: $25 a month for the Xbox Series S, and $35 a month for the Xbox Series X. Team Green’s strategy is to go all in on subscriptions, because what the world needs now is another challenger to the likes of Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney +, or any of the other 73 billion services currently waging war as they seek to attract your attention and wallet.

November’s coming up quick though, so expect something to be announced sooner rather than later.

